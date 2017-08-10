Mexico soccer stalwart Rafael Marquez was sanctioned Wednesday by the United States Department of the Treasury for his alleged support of a drug trafficking organization.

Mexico soccer legend Rafael Marquez sanctioned by U.S. for alleged drug trafficking ties

U.S. authorities say the organization was led by Raul Flores Hernandez, and Marquez and 20 others were sanctioned as people "upon whom he heavily relies to further his drug trafficking and money laundering activities."



OFAC Kingpin action targets 22 Mexican Nationals & 43 entities—the largest Kingpin designation against a Mexican drug network pic.twitter.com/RaGfecYahf

— Treasury Department (@USTreasury) August 9, 2017



A government news release singled out Marquez and popular musician Julion Alvarez for their involvement with the operation: "Both men have longstanding relationships with Flores Hernandez, and have acted as front persons for him and his DTO and held assets on their behalf."

Under terms of the sanction announced Wednesday, any assets Marquez has that are under U.S. jurisdiction are frozen and "U.S. persons are generally prohibited from engaging in transactions" with him.

Marquez, 38, is the longtime captain of Mexico's national team and currently plays for the Mexican club Atlas. He spent the prime of his career in Europe, playing for Monaco and Barcelona from 1999-2010. An unsuccessful MLS stint with the New York Red Bulls followed before Marquez returned home to play for Leon in 2013.

Marquez scored the winning goal in a World Cup qualifier against the U.S. in November and remains a regular for El Tri. He is in line to serve as Mexico's captain for the fifth consecutive World Cup next summer in Russia and has said he plans to retire after that tournament.