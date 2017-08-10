News

Indians' Michael Brantley (ankle) placed on DL

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Indians outfielder Michael Brantley, who left Tuesday's game with an ankle injury, was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday, the team announced.



Brantley — slashing .299/.358/.445 with nine homers and 52 RBIs in 88 games — missed two weeks in mid-June with an ankle sprain. His .299 average is second among the first-place Indians' everyday players.

He was hurt Tuesday while running for a ball hit to left field in the fifth inning of an eventual 4-1 win over the Rockies.

Abraham Almonte was in the lineup for Wednesday's day game as Brantley’s replacement in left field. Almonte is expected to get most of the playing time in Brantley's absence.

