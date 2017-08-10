ESPN will have livestreaming service starting in 2018

ESPN fans won't need to have an internet/cable provider to watch the channel anymore.

ESPN will have live streaming starting in 2018

Starting in 2018, Disney will launch a streaming platform for ESPN that will allow customers to pay for its content without having to sign in with a separate login from a larger cable provider, the company announced Tuesday.

The services offered in the streaming platform will reportedly include 10,000 sporting events per year, such as MLB, NHL, MLS, college sports and major tennis tournaments.

ESPN has some rights to NFL, which includes showing Monday Night Football, one playoff game and video highlights. That contract with the NFL will end in 2021, and it's unclear what role it will play in the streaming service once the contract has ended.

A similar deal was struck with the NBA, which allows ESPN to broadcast some games during the season and, along with sister company ABC, shows 44 playoff games. That contract will run out in 2025, and it hasn't been stated how the NBA will play a role in the streaming platform.

In order for the live streaming to be successful, Disney bought a share in BAM Tech for $1.58 billion, which will provide the streaming platform.