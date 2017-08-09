News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Roosters defeat toothless Dogs in dour clash
Roosters defeat toothless Dogs in dour clash

Team Sky's Rowe breaks leg in rafting trip

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - Team Sky rider Luke Rowe has broken his right leg during a white-water rafting trip and is set for a lengthy lay-off, the team said in a statement.

Team Sky's Rowe breaks leg in rafting trip

Team Sky's Rowe breaks leg in rafting trip

The 27-year-old, who sustained fractures to his tibia and fibula, has began his recovery process in Cardiff after undergoing a surgery.
"My brother Matt is getting married and so I was away with family and friends for his 'stag party'," Rowe said in the team statement.
"On the first morning we went whitewater rafting. I jumped down into the water but landed in a shallow section on my right leg.
"Being a bike rider you get in a lot of scrapes and you get used to injuries, but I knew straightaway that it was a bad one."
His coach Rod Ellingworth called it a "serious injury".
"An injury like this is a test of character for anyone, but character is something Luke has plenty of," Ellingworth said.
Rowe, Team Sky's road captain, rode on with a broken rib during the opening stage of the Tour de France to help Chris Froome win the title last month.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

Back To Top