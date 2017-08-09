The Mariners sure got a bargain Tuesday.

Mariners acquire relief pitcher Ernesto Frieri from Rangers for $1

Seattle acquired relief pitcher Ernesto Frieri from the Rangers and in return gave the Rangers one dollar. One smacker. Just a buck.

Frieri had accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Round Rock on July 7 and was 0-1 with a 1.42 ERA in seven appearances. In six appearances with the Rangers, Frieri had a 5.14 ERA with four earned runs in seven innings.

The 32-year-old right-hander made his MLB debut with the Padres in 2009, but the Mariners are now his sixth organization. He had 37 saves for the Angels in 2013 and is 11-14 with 73 saves and a 3.59 ERA over his career.

After spending 2016 away from baseball, Frieri signed a minor-league deal with the Yankees after pitching for his native Colombia in the 2017 World Baseball Classic. After opting out of his contract with the Yankees, he signed with the Rangers in June.

Frieri is 2-1 with a 2.63 ERA in 27 1/3 innings between the Yankees and Rangers Triple-A clubs.

It's not uncommon for teams to deal a veteran player in the minors for a dollar just to give him another opportunity with a different MLB club.

The Mariners will have Frieri start at Triple-A Tacoma.