US PGA Championship Diary: Bieber, Fowler draw the crowds

Justin Bieber took some of the spotlight as preparations continued for the US PGA Championship, while Rickie Fowler drew a crowd of his own.

Bieber was the centre of plenty of attention at Quail Hollow on Tuesday, with rain and humidity greeting players – and more of the same is expected in the coming days.

I'LL SHOW YOU, BUBBA

Unsurprisingly, several eyes were on Bieber.

American pair Bubba Watson and Wesley Bryan were among those the Canadian singing superstar was spotted with in Charlotte.

Bryan was even kind enough to at one stage help Bieber with his swing.



FOWLER THE FOCUS ON COURSE

There are only a handful of names in golf that can generate a large, passionate crowd on a rainy, humid Tuesday. Fowler is one of them.

Mostly devoid of his signature orange, Fowler prowled the wet fairways during Tuesday's practice round with a smile on his face. Playing alongside friends Justin Thomas, Jimmy Walker and Jason Dufner helps, but Fowler also was hitting a number of impressive shots.

MILESTONES FOR MICKELSON, ELS

Phil Mickelson and Ernie Els will bring up milestones at Quail Hollow as the duo join 12 others to play 100 majors.

The pair paid tribute to each other as they recalled moments in their careers during a news conference.

Mickelson – a five-time major champion – also praised Tiger Woods for helping him reach another level.

"I feel as though had Tiger not come around, I don't feel I would have pushed myself to achieve what I ended up achieving, because he forced everybody to get the best out of themselves," Mickelson said.

"He forced everybody to work a little bit harder. He forced everybody to look at fitness as a big part of the game of golf, and I think that's actually helped me with longevity, working with my trainer, Sean Cochran, for 14 years now, trying to stay flexible and so forth to elongate the career.

"And I feel like that's been a big part of it and he was a big influence on that. So I don't think I would have had the same level of success had he not come around."

SCHEDULE CHANGE CONFIRMED

Starting in 2019, the US PGA will be played in May in a Tour schedule shakeup, it was confirmed on Tuesday.

And the move was welcomed by players.

"I actually kind of like the changes they are going to make," world number one Dustin Johnson said. "It's going to kind of space everything out a little bit more instead of it all being kind of crammed together. So it gives you a little bit more time to prepare."

Two-time US PGA champion Rory McIlroy said: "Obviously it's still a couple years away, but I'm excited to play a schedule like that going forward. It should be good."