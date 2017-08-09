Real Madrid are the greatest team in history, says Mutiu Adepoju

La Liga Nigeria boss Mutiu Adepoju has branded Real Madrid as the "the greatest team in history" after defeating Manchester United on Tuesday.

Goals from Casemiro and Isco handed the Spanish giants Uefa Super Cup triumph after defeating Manchester United 2-1 in Skopje.

And the former Nigeria international who featured for Real Madrid B team between 1989-92 has Zinedine Zidan’s men and is proud to have featured for ‘Madridistas’.

"We are the champions! Real Madrid are the greatest team in history. Winning . I'm so proud to have played for Madridistas! #HalaMadrid," he tweeted.