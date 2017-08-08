Ezekiel Elliott probe has taken too long, Cowboys VP Stephen Jones says

The NFL is taking too long to investigate Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, team executive VP Stephen Jones said Monday.

The league hasn't concluded its probe into an alleged domestic-violence incident last summer, leaving the issue hanging over the Cowboys as they prepare for the 2017 season, more than a year after the alleged incident.

“These things are tough for everybody. It’s tough for the league. It’s tough for the team. It’s tough for the player,” Jones said (via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram). “I think, at some point, you should be able to get the information in some sort of time frame that it doesn’t carry on like this particular investigation has.

“So I would hope as a league, just like we do everything else, that we look for ways to get more efficient and to do things in a better way. I’m not being critical.

“These things, we’re obviously in new territory when we started our own investigative team at the NFL level. It’s not like we’ve been doing this like we’ve been playing games and things of that nature, so just as we do everything we look at ways to improve it. Hopefully we’ll be better at this as we move forward in the future.”

And while Jones says the league has taken too long, he also dismissed a remark Monday by Hall of Famer Cris Carter that Elliott would be suspended in "the next 48 hours."

In fact, Jones said the Cowboys remain hopeful that Elliott will avoid any suspension: “Hopefully we’ll have Zeke for the full 16. That’s what we’re counting on.”

Columbus, Ohio, prosecutors didn't press charges against Elliott following a six-week investigation into allegations of domestic violence made against him last July by a former girlfriend.

Elliott has since had other off-field incidents that may be drawing league scrutiny, team owner Jerry Jones hinted last week.