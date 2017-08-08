The Nets are hoping to squeeze $2 billion out of a Chinese buyer of the NBA team, the New York Post reported.

Nets eye Chinese buyers, hoping for $2B sale, report says

The investment bank representing team owner and Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov already has heard from several interested parties, according to the report, which said one "has been trying to box out others in the sale process."

An unidentified source told the Post that Joe Tsai, executive VP of the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, is among those expressing interest, though his representatives denied that to the Post.

Nets representatives reportedly had 20 meetings lined up last month in China after Prokhorov's failed attempts to sell a minority stake in the team.

Allen & Co., the investment bank, hasn't circulated a sale book yet, according to the Post, but Prokhorov has said that he's hopeful the majority ownership stake in the team that he took over in 2010 would fetch $2 billion.

The Nets were valued at $1.8 billion by Forbes in its latest ranking of teams, seventh on the list and just ahead of the Rockets, who also are for sale.