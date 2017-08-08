Nice have completed the capture of Netherlands international Wesley Sneijder as a free agent.

Nice confirm Sneijder capture, with Dutchman taking No.10 shirt

Goal revealed on Sunday that the Dutchman was set to continue his career in France after leaving Turkish outfit Galatasaray.

Nice then confirmed that an agreement was in place with the 33-year-old, and the formalities of a deal have now been finalised.

Sneijder has put pen to paper after completing a medical and agreeing personal terms - with reports suggesting that a one-year deal has been signed.

It has been announced that he will inherit the number 10 shirt at Nice.

He will get the chance to grace the Champions League again with the Ligue 1 outfit, as a third-place finish last season earned the club a spot in the qualifying round of Europe’s premier club competition.

Nice will face Serie A side Napoli for the right to grace the group stage.

Napoli are a side Sneijder knows plenty about from his time in Italy with Inter – where he won the Champions League under the guidance of Jose Mourinho.

He has also graced the books at Dutch giants Ajax and La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid.