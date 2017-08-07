Second chance for Sakho at Liverpool? Klopp urged to bring defender in from the cold

Mamadou Sakho can be “an asset” to Liverpool and aid a title push if given another chance by Jurgen Klopp, says Mohamed Sissoko.

The France international has been frozen out of the picture at Anfield since incurring the wrath of his manager.

He has not figured for the Reds since April 2016 and spent the second half of the 2016-17 campaign on loan at Premier League rivals Crystal Palace.

Sakho is, however, back on Merseyside and former Liverpool midfielder Sissoko feels he could have an important role to play if brought back in from the cold.

“In defence, they have to make up for the absence of Mamadou Sakho,” he told ESPN.

“I think that Mamadou’s commitment and leadership should be an asset for Klopp.

“I don’t know what happened between them, but I think Mamadou could have been an asset to the defence and the squad as a whole.”

While it remains to be seen whether the 27-year-old will be offered a clean slate or moved on before the window closes, Sissoko believes Liverpool are looking strong.

He is particularly impressed with their attacking firepower, with Mohamed Salah a £36.9 million addition to an already well-stocked department.

The 32-year-old midfielder, who is now on the books at Indonesian side Mitra Kukar, added: “I think that Jurgen Klopp has a very clear vision.

“His first full year at the club was one of transition and he had to adapt to the English Premier League.

“Now they can be title contenders. They have made some good signings, like Mohamed Salah, and if they can hold on to Philippe Coutinho, it’s going to be a big boost for the club, and I really think Liverpool can have a good year.

“They are exceptionally strong in attack, with players like Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Coutinho, Salah and Daniel Sturridge, who are all world class. In attack, they have everything they need to have a big season.”

Liverpool will open their 2017-18 Premier League campaign with a trip to Watford on Saturday.