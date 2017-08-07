Someone should let Jeremy Cash know that training camp is a time for practice.

Panthers' Jeremy Cash booted from practice for going low on Christian McCaffrey

During Carolina's workout at Wofford College on Sunday, the Panthers' second-year linebacker was booted from practice after laying a low hit on rookie running back Christian McCaffrey, the Charlotte Observer reported.

According to the Observer, an angry coach Ron Rivera "shouted an expletive" and instructed Cash "be yanked from the field during team drills" for the questionable hit.

McCaffrey, the No. 8 overall pick at this year's draft, has put on a standout performance at camp. The former Stanford All-American has drawn a great deal of praise from his teammates for his speed and shiftiness, giving the Panthers hope for an improved offense led by healing quarterback Cam Newton.