Manchester United loan Borthwick-Jackson to Leeds

Omnisport /

Leeds United have completed the season-long loan signing of Cameron Borthwick-Jackson from Manchester United.

Defender Borthwick-Jackson drops back down to the Championship to join a Leeds side targeting promotion to the Premier League.

The 20-year-old, who will wear the number three shirt at Elland Road, had a loan spell at Wolves in the Championship last season, but only made seven appearances in all competitions.

Previously, he had represented United's first-team on 14 occasions, 10 of those outings coming in the Premier League. He is under contract at Old Trafford until 2020 after signing a new deal last year.

Leeds won 3-2 away at Bolton Wanderers in their opening Championship fixture on Sunday.

