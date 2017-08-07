A completely naked streaker got absolutely cleaned up by security as he tried to steal the show ahead of Usain Bolt's farewell race.

Streaker steals the show before Bolt's farewell race

While all the attention was focused squarely on Bolt as he prepared for the 100m final at the world championships in London, he was momentarily forgotten as a rowdy fan ran across the track without any clothes.

With a 'peace and love' tattoo across his chest, the man ran down the track for several metres before attempting to hurdle a signage barrier.

However his efforts were stopped by a quick-thinking security guard, who tackled him to the ground and left him sprawled on the infield grass.

Perhaps Bolt was thrown by the interruption, as he went on to finish third in the final race of his career.

Former drug cheat Justin Gatlin upstaged Bolt's farewell, taking gold ahead of Christian Coleman.

