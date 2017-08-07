The Portland Timbers comprehensively beat the LA Galaxy in MLS action Sunday, while Atlanta United equalized in the 91st minute against Sporting Kansas City.

MLS Review: Timbers too good for Galaxy, Atlanta snatches last-gasp draw

Get the latest MLS odds

Liam Ridgewell, Diego Valeri and Alvas Powell scored as the Timbers saw off the Galaxy 3-1 in Portland.

The Timbers made a dream start thanks to Ridgewell's fifth-minute opener — a power header into an empty net — but LA hit back immediately via Emmanuel Boateng.

Valeri restored Portland's lead just past the half-hour mark with a stunning long-range strike and Powell sealed the points when he lashed a shot across Galaxy goalkeeper Brian Rowe.

The Timbers are fifth in the Western Conference — three points adrift of first-place Sporting KC — while the Galaxy are ninth and nine points outside of the play-off positions.

Sporting KC missed the opportunity to extend its lead atop the conference after being held to a 1-1 draw by visiting Atlanta.

Benny Feilhaber's 59th-minute penalty had Sporting KC on track for back-to-back wins until Jacob Peterson netted a last-gasp equalizer as the hosts played out their fourth draw in five matches.

Earlier, David Villa scored a hat trick to lead New York City FC to a come-from-behind 3-2 victory against the rival New York Red Bulls.