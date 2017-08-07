Falcons cornerback Collins suspended for 10 games by NFL

For the second straight year, Jalen Collins will begin the NFL season on the suspended list.

The NFL suspended the Atlanta Falcons cornerback for 10 games following a second violation of the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Collins was suspended for the first four games of the 2016 season for also violating the league's PED policy.

"We are extremely disappointed that for the second straight season we are dealing with a suspension for Jalen," Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said in a statement.

"Such are the consequences when certain choices are made. Our decisions going forward will be based on what Dan and I feel is best for the team."

Collins was a second-round pick from LSU in the 2015 NFL Draft and has 48 tackles with two interceptions, both of which came last year, during his career.

After starting two games as a rookie, Collins made six starts last season and was expected to have an even larger role this campaign.

The 24-year-old defensive back is eligible to play in each preseason game, but will not be allowed at the facility following the team's final exhibition game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on August 31.

He can return on November 21, following Atlanta's Monday night game against the Seattle Seahawks. He would then be eligible to play in a week 12 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 26.