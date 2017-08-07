A Little League player from Georgia has made a commentator hilariously eat his words with a monster home run.

Monster homer makes Little League caller eat his words

Jayce Blalock, 13, hit a grand slam early in the 14-1 win over South Carolina in the Southeast regional bracket on Sunday.

But just before he did, one of the commentators was sharing a pre-game conversation he had with the coaches.

"They said he can hit in the trees," he said.

"Now if he hits it that far, I - just - that would be amazing."

Not half a second later the ball had dinged off Blalock's bat and out of the park.

It was estimated as a 375-feet hit, which is so long it would be a home run at some MLB parks.

"Huh, there you go! It's a grand slam, no doubt," said the play-by-play caller.

"And guess what? It's in the trees."

Far from embarrassed, the original commentator could see the funny side.

"We rehearsed this before the game, folks," he said.

"Not really."