Tori Bowie feels fearless after claiming gold in the IAAF World Championships 100 metres final on Sunday.

Fearless Bowie has double in sights after diving to 100m glory

The American dived across the line to beat Marie-Josee Ta Lou by just one hundredth of a second with a time of 10.85 seconds, falling to the floor in the process and taking Murielle Ahoure with her.

Bowie improved upon her 100m bronze in Beijing and silver at the Olympics in Rio last year in the sensational finish, and it built her confidence ahead of her participation in the 200m.

"The dive doesn't feel too good now," said Bowie. "But that has saved me at championships in the past. I never give up until I'm over the line.

"Ta Lou went away fast but she always is. It didn't bother me and I just kept pumping my legs and arms until the finish.

"I have a few cuts but I'll be ready for the 200m. I'm not afraid of what is to come."

The build-up to the final was dominated by talk of a burgeoning rivalry between Elaine Thompson and Dafne Schippers.

A woeful start from Thompson in which she appeared to drag her feet resulted in her finishing fifth, but Schippers edged out Ahoure for the bronze.

The Dutchwoman was delighted to have placed in the top three of what proved to be a strong field.

"From lane nine I was far away from my competitors so I am very happy to get a medal from the outside lane," said Schippers.

"My start was not great. The blocks were slightly down when I drove out. Maybe I was unfortunate. But I made it back into the race.

"I knew it was going to be tough. Everyone has been running well, so it was going to be difficult to get in the medals, so I'm happy to do it."