Give Diego Valeri too much space and he can make a team pay in stunning fashion.

VIDEO: Diego Valeri hits screamer to give Timbers lead

Just ask the LA Galaxy, who were the victims of a Valeri screamer to put them down in their battle against the Portland Timbers on Sunday.

Get MLS title odds

In the 33rd minute of the contest, a long ball by Roy Miller was aggressively attacked but missed by Galaxy midfielder Jermaine Jones. Valeri took the space to move forward and when no other Galaxy defender closed him down, the Argentine attacker blasted a shot from outside of 30 yards.

The shot beat Galaxy goalkeeper Brian Rowe and settled into the back of the net, putting the Timbers back up in the contest 2-1.

Earlier in the contest, with the score 1-1, the Galaxy appeared to take the lead only to have Gyasi Zardes’ goal ruled out for a handball - the second goal of the weekend that was overruled by the video review system.

The Timbers went on to add another and take the game 3-1.