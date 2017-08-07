Yankees to benched Gary Sanchez: 'Your defense needs to improve'

All-Star catcher Gary Sanchez was benched for the Yankees' game against the Indians, and manager Joe Girardi didn't sugarcoat why.

"The start is not the message," Girardi said, via ESPN.com. "The message came from us verbally that, 'Your defense needs to improve. That you need to get better. You need to work at it.' We have stressed how important it is.

"There are certain situations that some people may not think that something that happens in the game affects the next game. It could if it leads to 10 extra pitches for a reliever."

Sanchez, 24, was supposed to be behind the plate Sunday, but backup Austin Romine did such an excellent job Saturday night that Girardi decided he earned the start over Sanchez.

According to Girardi, Sanchez's good work in pregames and practices need to be how he is on the field during actual games.

"The only way to get better is to practice," he said.

However, Girardi did throw Sanchez a bone and said he will start on Tuesday against the Blue Jays.