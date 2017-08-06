Rory McIlroy has been consistently crushing the ball over 300 yards off the tee this week at Firestone Country Club.

Rory McIlroy going at it '100 percent' thanks to pristine driving

The four-time major champion has not won this season, but he enters Sunday's final round at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational three shots back at 6 under. McIlroy won both the Bridgestone and the PGA Championship in 2014, and he believes his driving could lead him to a similar fate this year.

“I’m hitting the driver really well,” McIlroy said, via golfchannel.com. “When you’re confident with it, and you can go at it 100 percent, it feels good. It brings you back to three years ago when I was doing the same thing here. Hopefully that continues and I can keep it up, not just through tomorrow but obviously into next week as well.”

“I was three behind going into Sunday last time (he won here), and I think I took the lead by the sixth tee box. There’s obviously a few more guys up around the lead this time around, but I’m going to need to start like that again.”

McIlroy, playing with friend Harry Diamond as his caddie, has looked refreshed this week after struggling on the greens this summer.

While McIlroy still hasn't looked back to his old self on the putting surface, he has found different ways to make birdie around Firestone's tough layout.



McIlroy never really lost his ability to crush long drives, but he has taken it up a notch this week, which has many believing he's on his way back.