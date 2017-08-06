News

Mariners place Felix Hernandez back on DL

Sporting News
Sporting News /

After two straight rocky starts, the Mariners have placed starting pitcher Felix Hernandez on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to Wednesday.



Hernandez, who previously spent nearly two months on the DL earlier this season, is currently dealing with right biceps tendinitis.

Hernandez, 31, allowed four runs, while failing to reach six innings, in each of his last two starts. The former ace is 5-4 with a 4.28 ERA this season.

Entering Saturday's MLB action, the Mariners (56-55) were just 1 1/2 games behind the Royals for the final wild card spot.

