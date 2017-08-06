Edinson Cavani had quite a day for Paris Saint-Germain, helping the club to a 2-0 win over Amiens to open their Ligue 1 campaign.

VIDEO: Cavani nets PSG's opener with Neymar looking on

The Uruguayan opened the scoring just before the break, taking a cross down well and getting a clever touch around a defender before slotting home.

The goal brought about a celebration from new team-mate Neymar, who was forced to watch the match from the stands as his transfer clearance is sorted.

Cavani went on to add an assist to put the game to bed in the second half.

Check out the forward's goal in the video above...