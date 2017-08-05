Yankees Gary Sanchez needs to improve his defense, says Joe Girardi

When Gary Sanchez dropped a third strike in the second inning of the Yankees 7-2 loss to the Indians Friday his defensive woes in 2017 came to a head. A runner scored from third on the passed ball that put Cleveland up 2-0 and set off head coach Joe Girardi.

“He needs to improve," Girardi said after the game (via NY Daily News) . "Bottom line."

Sanchez has a great arm and is doing a good job preventing stolen bases and picking runners off base, but several other defensive stats and metrics are holding the 24-year-old back.

The passed ball he allowed in the second inning was his league-leading 12th of the season. He has committed 10 errors on the year which is second worst in baseball and he has also reportedly had trouble getting on the same page with several pitchers as he has been crossed up multiple times this season, resulting in wild pitches and passed balls.

The trouble has come to such a head that back-up catcher Austin Romine has been seeing more action while Sanchez has been relegated to DH duties quite often. Giradi has been considering doing more of that as of late.

“We’re trying to think of everything, so we’ll talk about everything,” he said.

Girardi believes it's just a matter of attention to detail and hard work, and he is confident Sanchez can do it.

“He’s late getting down,” Girardi said. “That’s what I see sometimes, and it’s something we’ve been working on and we continue to work on. He’s capable of doing a better job.”