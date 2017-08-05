Titans rookie Corey Davis to miss at least a week with hamstring injury

The Titans got a scare Friday when rookie receiver Corey Davis left practice early with a hamstring injury.

Davis, the fifth overall pick of this year's draft, had an MRI later Friday and Titans coach Mike Mularkey said Davis avoided serious injury.

"We're just going to play it by ear and see how it is," Mularkey told Nashville radio station 104.5 The Zone Friday night. "He'll be out at least a week, maybe longer."

Davis, who helped Western Michigan go 13-1 and reach the Cotton Bowl last season, had been one of the stars in the first week of training camp. He was the MAC Offensive Player of the Year last season and left Western Michigan as the the all-time NCAA FBS receiving yards leader with 5,278 yards on 331 receptions.

"Am I worried about that?," Mularkey said when asked about Davis following Friday's practice. "I am not worried about that — it is part of the game. It is out of my control right now, and we’ll try and do whatever we can to get him back healthy. But we are OK at that position."