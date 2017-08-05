Following his 10,000 metres final win at the IAAF World Championships Friday night, Mo Farah admitted he will have to push through pain for the rest of the meet.

Farah must remain 'strong' to double up

After tumbling amid a quick opening pace, Farah stormed home in the closing 100m to defeat Joshua Cheptegei and Paul Tanui.

Speaking on the fall, he saw the funnier side to the situation.

"I'm going to see the doctor now and take care of it. A few stitches, maybe," Farah joked.

"I've got a bad leg so I'm going to go and get treatment on it. I've got such long strides, I got caught twice. From that fall actually, I did hurt my leg."

Farah has now won 10 major global finals in succession, with four Olympic golds to go with six World Championship triumphs over both 10,000m and 5,000m.

In order to take out next Sunday's 5,000m final, the 34-year-old will need to quickly recover, but believes the turnaround will be enough.

"I am hurt. I've got a few cuts and bruises but I just have to be strong now," Farah said.

"I'll see the doctors and then get ready for the 5,000m. I've got a few days now, to get ready."