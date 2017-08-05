The par-5 16th at Firestone Country Club (South) is one the most iconic on the PGA Tour.

Rory McIlroy sinks improbable birdie at WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

The downhill, 600-yard sloping beauty with a devilish pond blocking the skinny green has provided many exciting moments over the years. While it was just Friday, Rory McIlroy gave everyone a reason to cheer during Round 2.

After a wayward drive, McIlroy hit a poor layup short of the pond. He knocked his third shot over the green, setting up a nerve-racking pitch. Instead of making a big number, McIlroy holed out for birdie.

The four-time major champion, playing with new caddie Harry Diamond, shot a 1-under 69 Friday to finish his second round at 4 under — three shots back of Jimmy Walker's lead.

McIlroy is still in search of his first win this year. More holes like that could help his cause.