Pittsburgh Steelers have handed a new contract to head coach Mike Tomlin, running through the 2020 season.

Steelers coach Tomlin extends contract through 2020

When the Steelers hired Tomlin in 2007 to replace Bill Cowher, he was the youngest coach in the NFL. He led the Steelers to a 10-6 record and a playoff berth in his first season and the Steelers have not had a losing record since.

They have missed the playoffs just three times under Tomlin, who won a Super Bowl against the Arizona Cardinals in 2008 and took the Steelers back there in the 2010 campaign, losing to the Green Bay Packers.

Tomlin has led the Steelers to a 103-57 record in 10 seasons, reaching 100 career wins in the fewest games (157) in team history and the best start by a coach in team history.

"I truly appreciate this contract extension, and I want to thank Art Rooney II for his support as well as everyone within the organisation," said Tomlin.

"My first 10 years in Pittsburgh have been an amazing experience for me and my family. I'm proud to call Pittsburgh home. My focus is on the upcoming season, and our goals remain the same as they always are - to bring a seventh Super Bowl championship back to our city."

"Mike continues to prove he is one of the top head coaches in the National Football League," added Steelers president Art Rooney II.

"We appreciate the leadership that Mike has provided over the last 10 seasons, and we are confident and excited to have him continue to lead our team as we focus on winning another championship."