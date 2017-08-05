British superstar Mo Farah continued his unparalleled domination of global distance running by winning the 10,000m in dramatic fashion on day one of the world athletics championships.

Farah wins dramatic gold in last 10,000m race

Roared on by an adoring capacity crowd of 55,000 at the London Olympic Stadium, Farah hit the front for the first time with 650 metres to go and then held off a host of challengers.

He had his heels clipped twice in the final lap but was able to stay on his feet and go on to win in 26 minutes 49.51 seconds.

Ugandan Joshua Cheptegei was less than half a second adrift in second place in 26:49.94 and Kenyan Paul Tanui claimed the bronze in 26:50.60.

Less than 13 seconds separated the top eight finishers.

It was a 10th successive major title over 5000m and 10,000m for Farah, who is now unbeaten over the longer distance for six years.

The last man to beat him at world or Olympic level was Ethiopian Ibrahim Jeylan in the 10,000m at the 2011 world titles in Daegu.

Farah did the double at the previous two world championships and at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics and few would bet against him saluting again in the 5000m final on August 12, his final hitout at a global championships.

"I didn't want to let the people down," said the 34-year-old.

"The crowd was incredible.

"I had to get my head around it and I got a bit emotional at the start. I had to get in the zone.

"It wasn't an easy race.

It's been a long journey but it's been amazing."

Finland's Lasse Viren is the only other man to have done the Olympic 5000m-10,000m double twice, a feat he achieved in 1972 and 1976.

Tanui was thrilled with his unexpected bronze medal on Friday night, but denied clipping Farah's heels during the final lap.

"We did not have team tactics, everybody was supposed to run at his best," said Tanui.

"My plan was to be in the medal bracket.

"I did not expect to win the bronze medal, we were just too many runners in the front group."

Australian Patrick Tiernan had a horror night, tailing off alarmingly in the closing laps to finish a distant last in 29:23.72.

It was just bad," said the 22-year-old.

"It just started hurting and then I just didn't want to get lapped.

"It was horrible."