Iheanacho limps off injured on Leicester City debut

Kelechi Iheanacho suffered a minor injury blow on Friday as he limped out on his debut against Borussia Monchengladbach after just 17 minutes.

The forward who moved to Leicester City on a five-year deal for a fee reported to be £25 million made his bow against the German topflight side who bowed 2-1 to the Foxes at King Power Stadium.

He replaced Shinji Okazaki in the 66th minute before getting an assist eight minutes later – finding Jamie Vardy who scored the winner.



With the Foxes taking the lead, the Nigeria international was forced off injured after a challenge and was replaced by Leonardo Ulloa.



Manager Craig Shakespeare claimed the injury is nothing serious while describing his substitution as ‘precautionary’.

"Last thing he needed was another kick on it, so we played it safe."



Iheanacho will be expected to lead Leicester City’s attack line when they face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in their opening fixture of the English Premier League.

