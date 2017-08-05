People can't stop talking about Deshaun Watson during Texans training camp. Head coach Bill O'Brien called him the best rookie quarterback he's ever worked with while every reporter that has seen him throw has been impressed.

DeAndre Hopkins: Tom Savage, not Deshaun Watson, should be Texans starter

Who isn't impressed though is DeAndre Hopkins, the Texans' returning Pro Bowler and one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. He may see a future with Watson at quarterback, but at this exact moment he wants to see someone else under center.

"If anybody should be a judge of quarterbacks, I've played with the most quarterbacks in NFL history throughout my first four years," DeAndre Hopkins said after practice Friday, via ESPN. "So I put the stamp on (Tom) Savage, and I think that's all that needs to be said about that."

Savage was drafted by the O'Brien regime, he has a few starts under his belt with the Texans and has been working with Hopkins for the longest of any quarterback currently on the Texans' roster.

While Watson is likely to be the quarterback of the future for Houston, Hopkins is thinking about the present. And at present, he sees Savage giving his team the best chance to win.

MORE:

NFL Draft 2017: Deshaun Watson's momma brings son to tears

| Texans QB Deshaun Watson surprises mom with new Jaguar after draft



"I know he can help us win what we want to win. He does everything well," Hopkins said. "He's a student of the game, from just being on the bench, watching and learning from other people's mistakes, seeing what they've done wrong. He can put the ball in any place. He has a strong arm. He has a knowledge of this offense. He's been in this offense his whole career."

Hopkins is entering the final year of his contract for the Texans this season and can become a free agent after the year. If he decides he doesn't like the quarterback situation for the Texans this season, it could be the end of Nuke in Houston.