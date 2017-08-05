Bordeaux forward Gaetan Laborde has confirmed that Arsenal and Liverpool have shown an interest in his services.

Laborde confirms Arsenal and Liverpool interest

The 23-year-old was reported to be registering on the respective radars of both Premier League heavyweights early in the summer transfer window.

dabblebet: Premier League title odds

The Gunners have since raided the Ligue 1 ranks for Alexandre Lacazette, with a £46 million deal taking him from Lyon to Emirates Stadium.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have brought in Mohamed Salah, but Laborde says that both Arsene Wenger and Jurgen Klopp have considered an approach for him.

He told Foot365: “There was real interest, but nothing official.

“I don’t let it bother me, but it’s true that it’s flattering. It adds to your confidence. It’s always good to be followed by clubs like that.

“They’re two big clubs, but to go as far as saying there were official bids… I don’t know anything more and I don’t want to think about it too much.

Dembele welcomes Barca rumours

“I’m at Bordeaux and there’s a lot of important stuff coming up. I’m focused on that. I have an agent that deals with the rest.”

Laborde netted 13 goals and provided five assists in 42 appearances for Bordeaux last season.

It was those efforts which caught the eye of Wenger and Klopp and may yet see interest rekindled.