Former Georgia WR Mikey Henderson indicted on sexual assault charges

Former Georgia receiver and punt returner Michael "Mikey" Henderson was indicted Thursday on three counts of sexual assault and one count of child molestation, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Henderson had been working as a math teacher and assistant football coach at Parkview High School in suburban Atlanta when he was arrested and charged with the crimes in May.

According to police, Henderson admitted to having a sexual relationship with a student that began when she was 16 and lasted two years. The indictment says the student performed oral sex on Henderson at the school at least three times, the AJC reported.

Henderson had worked at the school since July 2013, the Gwinnett Daily Post reported at the time of his arrest.

Henderson was best known at Georgia for catching a 25-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford in overtime to beat Alabama in 2007. The previous year, his 367 punt return yards led the SEC and ranked sixth in the country. He also returned two punts for touchdowns in 2006.