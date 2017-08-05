FSU WR Da'Vante Phillips suspended after felony fraud charges

Florida State wide receiver Da'Vante Phillips has been suspended indefinitely by coach Jimbo Fisher after being charged Friday with several counts of felony fraud.

Phillips, according to a report from the Tallahassee Democrat, faces charges that include cashing or depositing items with intent to defraud, and grand theft.

The junior was expected to be a major contributor on what is already a week receiving corps for the Seminoles in 2017. His suspension certainly puts into doubt his availability for FSU's season opener against Alabama.

Phillips was the 11th-ranked wideout in the class of 2015 (via 247Sports) and the No. 100 recruit overall. He played in three games for the Seminoles last season, catching four passes for 33 yards and no touchdowns.