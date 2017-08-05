The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) claims it has not received an approach from Cricket South Africa (CSA) regarding the services of Ottis Gibson.

ECB deny South Africa approach for Gibson

Former West Indies head coach Gibson, who is working in his second spell as a bowling coach for England, is reportedly in contention to replace Russell Domingo in charge of the Proteas.

Domingo has served as South Africa coach since 2013 but had to reapply for his own role amid a review of the Proteas' coaching structure this year.

And while Gibson was touted as the leading candidate ahead of the fourth Test between England and South Africa, which started at Old Trafford on Friday, the ECB has insisted no contact has been made.

"We have not had any approach from CSA and we will not listen to any approaches until the current series has concluded," an ECB spokesperson said.

England lead the four-match series against South Africa 2-1.