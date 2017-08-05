Eddie Jones believes Manu Tuilagi can be an "outstanding player" for England after the injury-plagued centre was recalled to the national set-up.

Jones: Tuilagi can shine again for England

Tuilagi, who last represented England in the 2016 Six Nations, has been named in a 37-man squad that will meet up for a pre-season training camp this weekend.

"It's nice to see him back training and back into it. He was a player who demolished New Zealand," said Jones of the Leicester Tigers back.

"If his motivation and desire is right then he can be an outstanding player for us and add to the depth of the squad."

England will face Argentina, Australia and Samoa in November and are set to rest a number of players who were involved in the recent British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand.

As a result, further opportunities will come the way of fringe players who impressed as England won two Tests in Argentina in June, in the absence of various Lions representatives.

"I think the Argentina tour definitely allowed us to develop the squad," Jones added.

"There were some players that came through that we knew about but probably didn't realise were as close to being real contenders for a World Cup squad.

"We've got two years until the World Cup so the next 18 months is crucial in finalising our squad. We're probably 75 per cent down the road."

Many of the youngsters who starred against Argentina are in Jones' latest training squad, while 18-year-old Harlequins fly-half Marcus Smith is a new call-up.

"He's a good little player, takes the ball to the line, [has] a good pass selection, good running skills and [he is] a tough little guy," said Jones.

"We need another young stand-off and we want one putting pressure on George [Ford] and Owen [Farrell]. He's the best one we've seen so far."