Neymar: I told Pique not to claim to Barcelona fans I'm staying

Neymar has revealed that he told former Barcelona team-mate Gerard Pique not to post his infamous "se queda" tweet.

The Brazil international forward moved to Paris Saint-Germain for €222 million on Thursday and was unveiled to the world as a player on Friday.

It proved the conclusion to a saga that had lasted weeks and involved numerous twists and turns. Among those most dramatic twists was a Twitter post from former team-mate Pique, who declared "se queda" ("he stays").

Neymar has now had his opportunity to voice his side of the story and reveals he never claimed he was going to remain at Camp Nou.

“It was a bit of a relaxed moment, we were having lunch together,” he told the media at his presentation. "I told him not to post it.”

To those Barcelona fans he might have upset, he said: "I think that I have written my chapter at Barcelona, I won some trophies.... Of course you can't make everybody happy.

"What I want to say to the Barcelona fans is thank you for your friendship."

Neymar now has PSG's Ligue 1 opener to look forward to on Saturday against newly promoted side Amiens, which kicks off at 4pm UK time.