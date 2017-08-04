News

Kiko Insa called up to Malaysia training camp

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL



Mixed-heritage Malaysian midfielder Francisco Javier Insa Bohigues, or better known as Kiko Insa, has received his first Malaysia call-up, for the series of three friendly matches that the Malayan Tigers will participate in.

Malaysia are planned to play in friendly matches against Syria in Melaka on August 22, Macau on August 25 in Macau, and Myanmar on August 29 in Yangon. On September 5 they will then play Hong Kong in their second 2019 Asian Cup qualifiers group match, again in Melaka. The training camp will begin on August 14.

Insa, who reportedly has Malaysian heritage from his grandmother's side, has been linked with the Malaysia national team ever since he received his Malaysian passport and joined Pahang at the start of the 2017 season.

But his brother, former Levante midfielder Ignacio 'Natxo' Insa Bohigues who joined rivals JDT in the recent mid-season transfer window and has also received his Malaysian citizenship, has not been called up by Malaysia head coach Nelo Vingada.

Among the other notable inclusions in the 24-man call-up list is 23-year old forward Shahrel Fikri Fauzi, who plays for PKNP FC in the Premier League. Shahrel is the current top-scorer among local players in the second tier, and the first player from the Premier League to receive a Malaysia call-up since Zaquan Adha Abdul Radzak (then with JDT II) in the 2016 AFF Championship last December.

JDT forward Darren Lok too returns to the fray, following a long injury spell picked up in the pre-season.

11.

Azrif Nasrulhaq Badrul Hisham

26

DEFENDER

Johor Darul Ta’zim


The full training camp call-up list are as follows:


BIL

NAME

AGE

POSITION

CLUB

1.

Baddrol Bakhtiar

29

MIDFIELD

Kedah

2.

Rizal Ghazali

25

DEFENDER

Kedah

3.

Syazwan Zainon

28

MIDFIELD

Kedah

4.

Khairul Helmi Johari

29

DEFENDER

Kedah

5.

Akram Mahinan

24

MIDFIELD

Kedah

6.

Farhan Abu Bakar

24

GOALKEEPER

Kedah

7.

Fitri Omar

32

DEFENDER

Kedah

8.

Ahmad Hazwan Bakri

26

FORWARD

Johor Darul Ta’zim

9.

Safiq Rahim

30

MIDFIELD

Johor Darul Ta’zim

10.

Amirulhadi Zainal

31

MIDFIELD

Johor Darul Ta’zim

11.

Azrif Nasrulhaq Badrul Hisham

26

DEFENDER

Johor Darul Ta’zim

12.

Aidil Zafuan Abd Radzak

30

DEFENDER

Johor Darul Ta’zim

13.

Darren Lok

26

FORWARD

Johor Darul Ta’zim

14.

Fadhli Shas

26

DEFENDER

Johor Darul Ta’zim

15.

Hafizul Hakim Khairul Nizam Jothy

24

GOALKEEPER

Perak

16.

Shahrom Abdul Kalam

32

DEFENDER

Perak

17.

Nazirul Naim Che Hashim

24

DEFENDER

Perak

18.

Nasir Basharudin

27

MIDFIELD

Perak

19.

Nazrin Nawi

29

MIDFIELD

Perak

20.

Kiko Insa

29

MIDFIELD

Pahang

21.

Ahmad Syamim Yahya

27

MIDFIELD

Pahang

22.

Khairulazhan Khalid

28

GOALKEEPER

Selangor

23.

Wan Zack Haikal Wan Nor

26

MIDFIELD

Felda United

24.

Shahrel Fikri Md Fauzi

23

FORWARD

PKNP FC

