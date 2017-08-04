Cardinals president sends private jet to pick up Warner's stranded family

NFL Super Bowl champion and Pro Bowler Kurt Warner asked for help and Arizona Cardinals president Michael Bidwill answered.

On Thursday, former Cardinals quarterback Warner tweeted to crowd-source some assistance for 13 family members who were stranded at Chicago's O'Hare airport while trying to make their way to Canton, Ohio, for this weekend's Hall of Fame ceremonies.

Bidwill stepped in and sent his private jet to pick up Warner's family so they could make it to Ohio to attend the latter's party ahead of his induction into the Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Bidwill arrived in Canton late Thursday and sent his plane to Chicago to pick up Warner's guests, who did make it to the party.

Warner spent four years with the Cardinals before calling time on his NFL career, which included a Super Bowl ring, Super Bowl NFL and four Pro-Bowl honours.