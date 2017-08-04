Neymar has smashed the football transfer world record, joining PSG for €222 million from Barcelona.

'Neymar to PSG, what a crazy world football has become' - Fans divided over world-record transfer

The Brazilian superstar eclipsed Paul Pogba's previous high watermark with the record fee, causing many fans to complain about the amount of money spent, while others were in shock at the fact he left Barcelona for Ligue 1.

Neymar, Coutinho & Mbappe all to leave - 7/4

Some fans just decided to enjoy the spectacle of it all, happy to observe 'what a crazy world football has become.'



Neymar to PSG, what a crazy world football has become

— Ethan Payne (@Behzinga) August 3, 2017





Congratulations @neymarjr, good luck in your new challenge. Paris is a beautiful city, one of my favorite in the world! pic.twitter.com/wENWRcLB9X

— Pelé (@Pele) August 3, 2017





will miss the neymar messi partnership

— Santi Gomes (@agomes_47) August 3, 2017





Barcelona fans reacting to Neymar joining PSG. pic.twitter.com/fxiifMJgiK

— Mike Sanz (@mikesanz19) August 3, 2017





£198m for this Neymar lad. World's gone mad. He's got the skills but not the dabbing skills of a proper English player like Jesse Lingard.

— José (@MourinhoMindset) August 3, 2017





Neymar fee is staggering but let's not forget Real paid €45m for 16-year-old who'd played about 11 mins of first team football in Brazil

— tariq panja (@tariqpanja) August 3, 2017





It's official!



PSG have smashed the world transfer record to sign Neymar from Barcelona. https://t.co/P4fwHyUllC pic.twitter.com/IU26Bo58N4

— Goal (@goal) August 3, 2017





What's better value?

RT: Two DUP MPs

Fav: Neymar

— The Cameronettes (@cameronettes) August 3, 2017





Man United fans trying so hard to put Neymar and Pogba in the same sentence...Neymar is an established superstar, Pogba is an emoji

— Sidney (@sidramatic1) August 3, 2017





5 years from now Neymar will either be a repeat Ballon d'Or winner or be plying his trade in with Guangzhou Evergrande. No in-between.

— RG (@registability) August 3, 2017





Good and bad from Neymar transfer. Good is that Madrid & Barca's monopolising of all the world's superstars is over pic.twitter.com/bsDW5eVKs5

— Carlo Garganese (@carlogarganese) August 3, 2017



With Barcelona now over €200m richer, they are sure to dip into the transfer market for a replacement - with Philippe Coutinho strongly linked. However, one fan has a brilliant idea about how Liverpool can protect their key player!



Now that Barcelona have sold Neymar, klopp needs a strategy to keep them away from Coutinho.

One comes to mind. pic.twitter.com/UcYJBi9qie

— (@FplFraud) August 3, 2017



Discussion over Neymar's transfer is bound to continue long after his PSG debut, which could happen as early as Saturday as they host Amiens in their 2017-18 Ligue 1 opener.