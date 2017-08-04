There's only so much you can do during a rain delay in baseball. You came prepared to play a game, not sit around and do nothing while water falls from the skies. But rain delays are a part of life, and you have to make the most of it when you're part of one.

Things got really weird when the Cubs and Diamondbacks had a rain delay

That's exactly what the Cubs and Diamondbacks did Thursday during an extended break in the action. Members of each team's bullpen decided to outdo the other with odd stunts, such as fishing for humans and using people as bowling pins.

MORE: ESPN's Linda Cohn calls BS on Cubs giving Bartman World Series ring



The Cubs and Diamondbacks made the most of their rain delay with a bullpen dance off.



(via @CSNChicago) pic.twitter.com/Fx66nZ4LvC

— Sporting News (@sportingnews) August 3, 2017



There's more where that came from.

Eventually the rain delay ended and the players could get back to actual baseball.