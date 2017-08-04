Bengals rookie Joe Mixon reportedly suffers foot injury

Every move Joe Mixon makes in the NFL is going to be scrutinized, and until he proves that he can be a model citizen many will be rooting against the former Oklahoma Sooner.
Those rooting against him got good news Thursday as Mixon came up gimpy after a play in practice. The Cincinnati Enquirer reported the team's medical staff was examining Mixon's left foot.
#Bengals second round pick Joe Mixon getting his left foot looked at on the sideline. Gingerly left team drills & didn't return.
— Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) August 3, 2017
Mixon came across the national consciousness when video emerged of him breaking a young woman's jaw in Oklahoma prior to his freshman year. He was suspended for a year by the Sooners but came back to rush for 2,027 yards and 26 touchdowns in his two years with the program.
Seen as possibly a top-10 draft talent, Mixon fell all the way into the second round before the Bengals picked up the former five-star recruit.
The extent of the injury Mixon suffered Thursday is unclear, and the Bengals had yet to make a statement, but many will be waiting with bated breath to find out if Mixon will be missing any significant time in 2017.
Update: Mixon apparently suffered a cut on the heal and could have gone back in if necessary.
Bengals' RB Joe Mixon was kicked in the heel and cut, per source. Injury not considered serious.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 3, 2017