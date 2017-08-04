Every move Joe Mixon makes in the NFL is going to be scrutinized, and until he proves that he can be a model citizen many will be rooting against the former Oklahoma Sooner.

Bengals rookie Joe Mixon reportedly suffers foot injury

Those rooting against him got good news Thursday as Mixon came up gimpy after a play in practice. The Cincinnati Enquirer reported the team's medical staff was examining Mixon's left foot.



#Bengals second round pick Joe Mixon getting his left foot looked at on the sideline. Gingerly left team drills & didn't return.

— Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) August 3, 2017



Mixon came across the national consciousness when video emerged of him breaking a young woman's jaw in Oklahoma prior to his freshman year. He was suspended for a year by the Sooners but came back to rush for 2,027 yards and 26 touchdowns in his two years with the program.

Seen as possibly a top-10 draft talent, Mixon fell all the way into the second round before the Bengals picked up the former five-star recruit.

The extent of the injury Mixon suffered Thursday is unclear, and the Bengals had yet to make a statement, but many will be waiting with bated breath to find out if Mixon will be missing any significant time in 2017.

Update: Mixon apparently suffered a cut on the heal and could have gone back in if necessary.

MORE:

Bengals coach Marvin Lewis did 'a lot of research' before drafting Joe Mixon

| Joe Mixon says he'll train with Adrian Peterson this summer

