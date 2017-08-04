Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill left practice on Thursday after suffering an apparent knee injury.

NFL: Ryan Tannehill leaves Dolphins practice with apparent knee injury

According to multiple reports, Tannehill was scrambling toward the sideline and went down without contact. He was able to get up and walk off the field on his own.

Tannehill missed the final three games of the 2016 regular season and the Dolphins' playoff loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers after spraining ligaments in his left knee. He has been wearing a brace on the knee during camp.

Last year's injury was a first for Tannehill, who had started all 77 games for the Dolphins since being selected eighth overall in the 2012 NFL Draft.

