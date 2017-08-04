Maea Teuhema's LSU career is finished, but the massive guard has plenty of high-profile suitors.

Suspended LSU guard Maea Teuhema given release to transfer

Teuhema was granted his release from the school Wednesday night after LSU announced earlier in the day that the two-year starter had been suspended indefinitely. SEC Country reported Thursday morning that at least five schools have been granted permission to speak to Teuhema: Oklahoma, USC, Houston, UCLA and Oklahoma State.

Teuhema would have two years of eligibility remaining after sitting out a season, and whatever school lands him will be getting a versatile, impact lineman.

MORE:

LSU suspends starting guard Maea Teuhema indefinitely



The 6-foot-5, 315-pounder started 10 games at right tackle for LSU last season and was expected to move inside to right guard this year. He started 11 games at left guard as a true freshman after Rivals.com ranked him the No. 1 guard in his class coming out of high school in Keller, Texas.

LSU did not disclose the reason for Teuhema's suspension, but coach Ed Orgeron had said after being asked about Teuhema's absence from practice the day before that the player was "working on some academic stuff."