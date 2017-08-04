Four-star true freshman quarterback Chris Robison has been dismissed from the Oklahoma program for violating team rules, the university announced Wednesday night (via NewsOK.com).

Oklahoma dismisses four-star freshman QB Chris Robison

Robison — an early enrollee from Mesquite, Texas, rated the No. 7 pro-style QB in 247 Sports' 2017 composite rankings — participated in spring practice, completing 3 of 5 passes for 49 yards in the Sooners' spring game.

But he was arrested for public intoxication on April 9, the night after the spring game, and was not on campus for summer workouts.

The university didn't say what team rules Robison had violated.

With his dismissal, NewsOK.com noted, "OU's quarterback room is a little thinned out."

Senior Heisman Trophy candidate Baker Mayfield, who also had an alcohol-related run-in with the law this offseason, is the starter. True sophomore Austin Kendall and redshirt sophomore Kyler Murray are vying to be the backup. The rest of the Sooners depth cart at QB is made up of walk-ons.