New city, same old injury woes.

Chargers’ second-round pick OL Forrest Lamp tears ACL, out for season

This time it's Los Angeles Chargers rookie guard Forrest Lamp, the team's second-round pick, who tore the ACL in his right knee during Wednesday’s practice, the team announced.

“I talked to Forrest, and he was very disappointed,” coach Anthony Lynn said (via the team's official website). “We’re going to miss him. He was really getting better each day. It’s unfortunate, but like I’ve told him, things happen for a reason. He’s going to get some time off, so make sure he makes the most of it. But he’ll still be in it. He’s going to be around, and be in it mentally. He’ll remain an important part of the team.”

Lamp, a four-year starter at Western Kentucky, had been working in with the Chargers' first-team offense, along with veteran Kenny Wiggins. In Lamp's absence, Wiggins and rookie third-round pick Dan Feeney likely will see time at right guard, ESPN.com reported.

The Chargers already are without another rookie, No. 1 pick WR Mike Williams (back), coming off a 2016 season in which the San Diego Chargers placed 27 players on injured reserve, second-most in the NFL, according to ESPN Stats & Information.