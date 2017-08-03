Jordan Spieth jokes about rejecting George W. Bush's advice

George W. Bush was among the list of notable names to congratulate Jordan Spieth on his British Open triumph, but the three-time major champion will not be taking driving lessons from the 43rd president any time soon.

Spieth recovered from surrendering a three-shot final-round lead to clinch a dramatic victory at Royal Birkdale last month to complete three legs of the career Grand Slam.

The American has the chance to finish the job at the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow next month and will fine-tune his game at the World Golf Championships Bridgestone International this week.

However, Spieth — who also received messages of praise from the likes of Grand Slam winners Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods — is not likely to tap into the knowledge of keen golfer Bush, despite his fellow Texan's playful congratulatory jibe.

"I got text messages that are similar to the past, from everybody, friends, family and other athletes, businessmen I've played with, whoever they may be," Spieth said at a news conference.

"I had two handwritten notes that were pretty funny and extremely meaningful. One from President Bush and one from Jack Nicklaus. I get those from President Bush, I played a bit of golf with him back in Dallas.

"He always puts something funny in there, he said 'Call me, I think I need to give you some driving lessons' and I've played with him and I know I definitely don't need driving lessons from him.

"Anyway, I thought that was good and Mr. Nicklaus' [notes], just like his tweets, were extremely heartfelt and really cool.

"I got tremendous texts from Tiger, Phil [Mickelson], Rory [McIlroy] to go along with the all the guys we there with anyway, so it was pretty awesome."



The chance to join the sport's elite by acquiring all four majors is something that Spieth is not taking lightly, but he is not feeling the pressure to get it done at the next opportunity.

"I'm not finding any negatives in this [having the chance to do the Grand Slam so soon]," said the 24-year-old, who is aiming to become the youngest player to achieve the feat. "I mean there have been other times, the Masters in 2016 when defending or 17 trying to get it back, I've maybe felt that a bit, but this is just a major.

"They're still the events we try to peak at and think most about every year, but this PGA if I'm healthy I'll play 30 of them it doesn't have to be this year. If it's this year then great, it's a lifelong goal we've achieved, but I believe I'll do it sometime. If it happens in two weeks great, but if it doesn't it's not a big-time bummer.

"Getting three legs of it is much harder than getting the last leg I think. I've never tried to get the last leg so it's easy for me to say!"