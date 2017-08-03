Indians manager Terry Francona unwilling to gaze into baseball’s sunset

Cribbage — an unfamiliar game to many — involves collecting certain sets of cards for points while using a board to keep score. After each participant eventually selects four cards to maintain, one face-down card from every hand is given to the dealer; those produce an additional hand, which is considered “the crib.”

It's a game completely unrelated to baseball, but for Indians manager Terry Francona it represents a way to connect with his players while carrying on a childhood memory. His father, John Francona, who played in the big leagues from 1956-70 with the Indians, among nine other teams, taught him the game. They even share the nickname “Tito.”

Francona began instilling Cribbage during his eight-year stretch (2004-11) in the Red Sox’s clubhouse. In Cleveland, starter Josh Tomlin, reliever Bryan Shaw and outfielder Michael Brantley have carried on the tradition for their beloved leader.

“We’re here (at the park) all day,” Francona said. “It gives me a chance to mess around with the guys a little."

Even as health problems have pulled him away from the game recently, the Aberdeen, S.D., native continues to use his nontraditional methods to connect with his players, who love him for it.

“I’ve never been on another team where the manager is playing card games with players, but it’s not fluke,” Indians reliever Andrew Miller said. “The way he does it works. It’s a way for him to keep his finger on the pulse of the team.”

And don't think Francona has lost that competitive fire. He's right where he wants to be.

On June 26, Francona left the dugout during the Indians’ matchup with the Rangers and went to the hospital for what was later determined to be an irregular heartbeat.

He had followed the same precautions after a June 13 game, too. The 58-year-old subsequently began an extended absence from the team July 4, undergoing a cardiac ablation a few days later. He also missed a game in August 2016 because of chest pains but returned the next day.

He's quick to point out his health issues aren't related to the stress of being a big-league manager.

“Whether I was in the game or not, what happened could've happened at home,” Francona said of a recent health scare. “It wasn't because of baseball.”

Despite those health concerns, Francona, in his 17th year manning a major league dugout, said his profound commitment to the team and the game itself has kept him from considering retirement. A chunk of that competitiveness stems from his father, as the younger “Tito” became entrenched within the sport from a young age.

Francona opted to rest instead of attending the 2017 All-Star Game festivities in Miami. He was in line to manage the American League side after the Indians’ World Series appearance against the Cubs in 2016. Cleveland’s bench coach, Brad Mills, managed the AL team instead.

“If I can’t do my work here, I didn’t need to go down there (the All-Star Game),” Francona said. “My priorities would’ve been out of line. The people I work for here are so good to me, I didn’t ever want to shortchange somebody.”

Francona said that despite his desire to have members of the organization focus on baseball, many felt the need to check in with him constantly during his time away.

One of them was Mills, who has known Francona since 1977 when they were college teammates at Arizona. They also spent time together with the Phillies and the Red Sox organizations. The two communicated at least twice a day during Francona's respite.

“When you don’t have that extra voice or person to talk to talk to (before, during and after games), it’s a little different,” Mills said. “The biggest thing was the relief that he was OK, getting stronger every day and back to who he usually is.”

Exhibiting some sympathy amid unpleasant times should be ordinary, but Cleveland closer Cody Allen attributed the team's sustained concern for Francona to the man himself. The manager has worked hard to develop a relationship with each of his players throughout his five seasons with the group, he said.

“One of the first things that you understand about Tito when you first meet him is that he truly cares about everyone in here,” Allen said. “He’s going to absolutely listen to what you have to say.”

Allen added that Francona provides the clubhouse with a stabilizing sense of confidence, whether they’re on a prolonged winning streak or a losing skid.

The dominance of Cleveland’s bullpen is an extension of that confidence.

Miller said Francona was a key reason behind the bullpen's success last postseason, as he made clear the possibility of interchangeable roles and helped the staff buy into the idea. That approach and success has carried into this season, as the Indians' bullpen has strung together the sixth-highest relief pitching fWAR (5.0).

Allen is the primary go-to guy in the ninth, but Miller ended up closing out the 2016 ALCS against the Blue Jays because of lefty-righty matchups. He has two saves this season.

“The flexibility of Allen and Shaw is just as important as mine,” Miller said. “It took as much sacrifice and effort, if not more. It just shows the team goal is to win games.”

That camaraderie is evidently a byproduct of their manager’s passion.

Francona said he enjoys the atmosphere of Cleveland compared to Boston because of the limited distractions and the club’s tremendous focus on baseball itself.

Overall, Cleveland (57-48) has won seven of its past 10 games, accumulating a plus-34 run differential over that span. Even though Francona wouldn’t define his unit as a World Series contender, his roster boasts enough talent to be there for the second straight year.

“It’d be a treat to get to share that moment (a World Series title) with him,” Miller said. “But he’s won some (World Series titles with the Red Sox in 2004 and 2007); it’s not like he needs anything to finish off his resume.”