Tyrann Mathieu is reiterating his thoughts on his playing ability.

Cardinals' Tyrann Mathieu thinks he's 'the best player in the world'

After telling reporters at a promotional event for the International Series games in London last month that he believes he is "the best defensive player in the NFL" when healthy, the Cardinals safety has changed his tune slightly.

"I'm the best player in the world. That's how I feel," Mathieu said, via NFL.com.

Mathieu was dominating in 2015, earning Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors before suffering a torn ACL late in the Cardinals' 13-3 season. He was then limited by a shoulder injury that restricted him to 10 games as Arizona went 7-8-1 and missed the playoffs last season.

Determined to make 2017 his comeback season, Mathieu is using his practice sessions at training camp to get his groove back and build his assertiveness.

"It's about gaining that confidence back in myself," Mathieu said. "Believing in myself more than others may believe."

Mathieu, 25, was selected by Arizona in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft and signed a five-year deal worth $62.5 million with the team last year.