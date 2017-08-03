Welcome back to the MLB DFS picks and strategy for Wednesday, Aug. 2. Tonight is a weird slate with very few legitimate pitching options to choose from. There’s also some prices for players that really make you scratch your head. It feels like one of those nights where you can get real wild with almost any player combination you'd like.

Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Lineup advice, strategy for August 2

Pitchers

Dallas Keuchel, P, Astros - DraftKings: $10,500 FanDuel: $9,600

Keuchel is going to be the default tonight in cash games: the price doesn’t kill your lineup, the matchup is there against the strikeout-prone Rays and the other top priced pitchers (Jake Arrieta, Zack Godley) don’t offer enough ofa reason to take the step down. Keuchel was awful his last time out, but given the lack of pitching on the slate, I have to give him the nod, with the lowest implied runs against and the best odds to pick up a win. On FanDuel, the pricing is even tighter at the top, making Keuchel an even more obvious cash play. Again, this is a weird night for pitching. I think the Houston lefty is going to draw a fair amount of attention for good reason.

Luke Weaver, P, Cardinals - DraftKings: $4,800 FanDuel: $5,800

Luke Weaver against the Brewers has to be mentioned for GPPs. Weaver is a talented prospect with strikeout upside, and at only $4,900 on DraftKings, he is easily the top value on the board. On a pitching slate that doesn’t offer much to choose from, Weaver can easily exceed his pricetag against the Milwaukee lineup we love to attack. It wouldn’t surprise me to see Weaver be in cash discussions since he is likely the top points per dollar pitcher, if not overall player on the slate.

Other Options: Trevor Bauer, AJ Cole

High Value Bat

So...the Rockies opened with an implied seven-run total at Coors Field tonight. I don’t need to tell you that’s a good place to look for fantasy production, so to provide you with the most effective analysis to help your game, I’m going to avoid writing up players from the Mets-Rockies game tonight.

Nelson Cruz, OF, Mariners - DraftKings: $4,800 FanDuel: $3,900

I don’t care that he's not facing a lefty - and yeah Andrew Cashner has been a trap to target players against - but Nelson Cruz has been too good to overlook, especially as he tears up Globe Life Park. The temperature is expected to be down today, so this may not be the “Coors South” environment we’ve been taking advantage of the past week, but maybe some people will move off the Mariners and Cruz turns into a lower-owned play. Cruz is always a top candidate to hit a home run, almost regardless of slate or matchup, and the massive park shift has to be taken into consideration as long fly balls in Seattle are home runs in Texas. And Nelson likes to hit those long fly balls. The Mariners are projected to be the top scoring team outside of Coors, which I actually think is ambitious, but Nelson is a good play at this price and I have no problems plugging him into cash and GPP rosters.

Other Options: Charlie Blackmon, Mike Trout

Mid-Value Bat

Cody Bellinger, 1B, Dodgers - DraftKings: $4,500 FanDuel: $3,800

I really like Bellinger tonight in a matchup against Julio Teheran, with a massive park shift in the new SunTrust Park in Atlanta. I actually like Bellinger and Corey Seager so much that I’m considering a little Wednesday night trip to the stadium down here! Make some game stacks and watch the home runs fly! In all seriousness, Bellinger is just too cheap for what he offers you both with power upside and in the heart of this Dodgers lineup. Teheran is not effective at getting left-handed hitters out. He has a low strikeout rate and a high walk rate, so he should have plenty of fantasy opportunities with runners on. He’s also a fly ball pitcher, and while the debate is still out on whether SunTrust Park is as hitting friendly as early numbers indicate, I’ve seen too many lefties crush balls in one season to think otherwise. I like the Dodgers lefties a ton tonight, and Bellinger is at the top of that list.

Other Options: Kendrys Morales, Robinson Cano

Value Bat

Robinson Chirinos, C, Rangers - DraftKings: $3,100 FanDuel: $2,100

It’s going to be a strange night for value plays because of the pitching set up the way it is, plus some obvious pricing inefficiencies on players in good spots. I think most people will have the salary to spend on their ideal rosterconstruction. This means you likely don’t want to punt one of the outfield or power positon spots, which is why I think taking the salary relief at catcher makes sense. I did some research last season for the QL Wire, and my conclusion matched my theory: punting catcher does make more sense than punting other positions. Chirinos is fairly priced, in a decent matchup and a part of Texas lineup that has been putting it together lately. He has good power upside, but doesn’t need a home run to pay off his price. Chirinos is one of those guys I never mind playing, and I think he becomes more of a DFS asset as playing time increases with Jonathan Lucroy out of the picture.

Other Options: Edwin Encarnacion, Andrew Benintendi

Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks (Optimal lineup example for FanDuel contests)